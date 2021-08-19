‘It’s Disgusting! You’re Disgusting!’: Larry David Reportedly Screams At Alan Dershowitz In Martha’s Vineyard Convenience Store

Comedian Larry David reportedly lashed out at Harvard professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz during a chance meeting at a Martha’s Vineyard convenience store.

David was yelling at Dershowitz and saying that they could no longer speak because of the law professor’s association with former President Donald Trump, according to Page Six.

Larry David ‘screamed’ at Alan Dershowitz at grocery store over Trump ties https://t.co/ULxbJghCqy pic.twitter.com/HFbAvcobHG — Page Six (@PageSix) August 18, 2021

Dershowitz told Page Six he had approached the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star at Chilmark General Store to say hello — but David had turned away from him and walked off.

“We can still talk,” Dershowitz said to David.

“No. No. We really can’t. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around Pompeo! It’s disgusting!” David reportedly yelled, referencing Trump’s former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

“He’s my former student. I greet all of my former students that way. I can’t greet my former students?” Dershowitz objected.

“It’s disgusting. Your whole enclave — it’s disgusting. You’re disgusting!” David shouted before walking away again, according to Page Six.

According to Page Six’s source, Dershowitz proceeded to remove his t-shirt. The shirt underneath read, “It’s the Constitution Stupid!”

Page Six later caught up with Dershowitz, who confirmed the exchange and said it had concerned him.

“I was worried that he was going to have a stroke,” Dershowitz said, adding that his support for Pompeo had more to do with his former student’s work in the Middle East than his affiliation with the Trump administration.

“While he was writing bad jokes, I was helping to bring about peace in the Middle East,” Dershowitz added.

Dershowitz told the outlet the exchange with David was typical of what happens in Martha’s Vineyard, adding, “People won’t talk to each other if they don’t agree with their politics.”

Dershowitz had previously complained about being ignored by former friends because he had defended Trump and harshly criticized the Russia investigation.