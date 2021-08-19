‘Slings The Propaganda’: Jesse Watters Flames Teacher Caught Telling Students To ‘Turn Off The Fox News’

Fox News host Jesse Watters slammed a Utah teacher who told her students that former President Donald Trump “sucks” and that they should “turn off the Fox News.”

Teacher Leah Kinyon can be seen and heard on an iPhone video saying, “If you don’t believe in climate change, get the hell out” and saying “I hate Donald Trump.”

“This woman, and this is many teachers, hundreds if not thousands of teachers believe no one’s watching,” Watters said on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” (RELATED: Entire Public School Board Freaks Out From Critical Race Theory Ban In Oklahoma, Member Blames ‘White Fragility’)

“These kids are at a very tender age — the teachers are kings, they’re queens, there’s no transparency. There’s no accountability. And you can tell by the way she saunters around and slings the propaganda that she’s been doing this her entire career. And the only reason she got checked was because there was a camera,” Watters continued.

The Fox News host predicted Kinyon would not lose her job despite being sent on administrative leave because he claimed, “You can’t fire teachers. It’s almost impossible.” He suggested her union will file a lawsuit to protect her job and continue to pick up a pay check and eventually a pension.

“You can go into a classroom, drunk, kiss a student, slap a kid, they’ll send you into a rubber room at the very most.”

Host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson urged students across America to “record every second of every class and send us the highlights.”

Watters wondered what the response would have been “if this was reversed and this was a conservative teacher that was saying ‘Screw Joe Biden, turn off CNN, if you believe in climate change, get the hell out of my classroom.” He suggested that would be a story that would receive more media coverage than the current crisis in Afghanistan. (RELATED: That’s Sociopathic’: NY Post Columnist Blasts Teachers For Dance Video, Refusing To Work ‘When Children Are Committing Suicide’)

Teachers Unions’ donations to Democrats increased during the coronavirus pandemic. The American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association both endorsed Biden for president during his 2020 presidential campaign and had cheered his executive order on school reopenings. Following his inauguration, Biden issued an executive order that directed the Department of Education on “evidence-based guidance” to allow schools to reopen.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said she’s “not a spokesperson” for any teachers union.