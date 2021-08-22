‘Brief And Mild’: Abbott Says He Tested Negative For COVID-19 Just Four Days After Testing Positive

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that his latest COVID-19 test results came back negative, just four days after testing positive for the virus.

“I am now testing negative for COVID. I am told my infection was brief and mild because of the vaccination that I received,” the governor said. “So I encourage others who have not yet received the vaccination to consider getting one. My wife [Cecilia] also continues to test negative.”

Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday in the midst of his state’s 53% surge in cases, but said he experienced no symptoms. Texas’ vaccination rate currently stands below the national average at 45%. (RELATED: Greg Abbott Restricts Migrants Who ‘Pose A Threat Of COVID-19’ From Being Transported Into Communities)

“I will continue to quarantine at the recommendation of doctors,” Abbott said. “During that time, however, I will continue to work on issues that are important to the state of Texas, including opening infusion centers for antibody therapy treatment across the entire state of Texas.”

“Once again I want to thank everybody for your prayers and your well-wishes. May God bless you all, and may God continue to bless the great state of Texas.”

I am now testing negative for Covid. I am told that my infection was brief & mild because of the vaccination I received. I will continue to quarantine as recommended by doctors. And, I will keep working on issues affecting Texas. God bless you all.

And God bless Texas. pic.twitter.com/VOqpUCONKS — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 21, 2021

The state recently opened nine new antibody infusion centers in an effort to clear hospitals from being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, the Texas Tribune reported. The governor was treated with Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which is recommended for those with “mild to moderate COVID-19” for those at “high risk” of contracting a serious case of the virus.

The governor signed an April executive order aimed at banning vaccine passports throughout the state, saying that it “infringes one the rights of Texans.” In July, Abbott signed an executive order that requires Texans to wear a mask in public, saying that it is “one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The U.S. has experienced a 14% increase in COVID-19 cases over the last week, with a new daily average of 133,056 new confirmed cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The current 7-day moving average of cases is 94% higher than the peak observed in the previous month.

A total of 170 million Americans are fully vaccinated, averaging to 51% of the entire country, according to the CDC. In addition, 60% of Americans have received at least one dose of the shot.