Nick Saban On Playing At Alabama: ‘This Is Not A Democracy’

Nick Saban dropped an all-time great quote Saturday.

The legendary Alabama football coach was asked about Jahleel Billingsley working his way back up the depth chart, and he didn't hold back.

“This is not a democracy. Everybody doesn’t get to do what they want to do. Everybody doesn’t get to do what they feel like doing,” Saban told the media in part. You can watch his full comments below.

Nick Saban had a message for everyone in the Alabama program after being asked about tight end Jahleel Billingsley: “This is not a democracy.” pic.twitter.com/aDlngvjqHs — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) August 21, 2021

Is that Nick Saban or is it Coach Boone from “Remember the Titans?” I honestly can’t tell.

The college football season starts in a few days and Saban is already out here dropping absolute heaters of lines, and I’m here for every second of it.

When Saban is on a roll, college football is at its best. I would say dropping a line about how playing in Tuscaloosa isn’t a democracy is a sign that Saban is in prime form.

There is virtually no amount of money I wouldn’t pay to listen to Saban talk unfiltered over some beers for a few hours.

Imagine the kind of knowledge you would walk away with. It would be incredible.

In the meantime, we’ll have to settle for Saban torching his own players when necessary.