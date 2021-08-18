MAP: Nearly Half Of America Expects Alabama To Win The College Football National Title

Alabama appears to be the early pick among fans to win the national title.

According to Twitter geotagged data compiled by betonline.ag, 24 states expect Alabama to win the national title this season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Eleven states expect Oklahoma to win and no other team has more than two states backing them. You can check out the entire map below.

It’s not hard to understand why people are sold on Alabama being so great. As I’ve said many times before, as long as Nick Saban is running the show in Tuscaloosa, you’re always going to have a Crimson Tide team that is insanely competitive.

This season won’t be any different at all. Bryce Young is primed to be the next great Alabama player, and I’m sure he’ll have an outstanding season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

I also love the fact that the state of Wisconsin thinks the Badgers are going to win the national title. I love that kind of energy and confidence.

Our team is stacked this year, and clearly, fans are buying in. Why wouldn’t we be buying in? We have all the pieces needed to make a huge run!

The football season is almost here, and lots of people are asking what I think Wisconsin will do this year. The answer is simple. I expect absolute domination in the Big Ten. Anyone who doubts me, bookmark this tweet and see me in December. We’ll see who is laughing then. pic.twitter.com/EbSjXo7LnK — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 2, 2021

We’re only ten days away from the season starting, and I truly can’t wait. It’s going to be an epic time and we should all be pumped.

College football is only 10 days, and that’s great news for the USA. In this country, we celebrate Saturdays in the fall, and don’t let anyone ever forget it. pic.twitter.com/bjeNXMPptT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 18, 2021

Let us know in the comments who you think will win the national title.