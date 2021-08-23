Quarterback Andy Dalton Will Start Week One For The Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears still plan on starting Andy Dalton.

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields has shown some serious flashes of greatness in the preseason, but that doesn’t mean head coach Matt Nagy plans on starting him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago Bears (@chicagobears)

According to Adam Schefter, Nagy told the media over the weekend that the Bears are going to stick with Dalton as the starting quarterback for week one.

Bears’ HC Matt Nagy reiterated today that Bears’ QB Andy Dalton will start Week 1 at Los Angeles against the Rams, saying: “We need to see him in the regular season.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2021

I don’t understand what the Bears are thinking with this decision. Is Dalton a veteran with plenty of starting experience?

Without a doubt, and there’s no doubt at all that you can win games if you put the right pieces around him.

However, his ceiling is much lower than Justin Fields‘. Anyone with eyes knows what Fields is capable of doing.

✅ Rush TD

✅ Pass TD Justin Fields is having himself a day in his NFL preseason debut 👀 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Xj08oI4VHp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 14, 2021

The man is a freak of nature athlete and has a great arm. Even after getting destroyed by a massive hit against the Bills, I’d still roll with him over Dalton.

Justin Fields got absolutely DESTROYED by this hit. pic.twitter.com/73fWgfDO1b — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 21, 2021

He’s younger, but has way more upside. Bears fans want to win now and they don’t want to wait. I’m just not sure that makes Dalton the answer.