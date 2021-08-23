Editorial

Quarterback Andy Dalton Will Start Week One For The Chicago Bears

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 14: Andy Dalton #14 and Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears participate in warm-ups before a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field on August 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Dolphins 20-13. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Chicago Bears still plan on starting Andy Dalton.

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields has shown some serious flashes of greatness in the preseason, but that doesn’t mean head coach Matt Nagy plans on starting him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

According to Adam Schefter, Nagy told the media over the weekend that the Bears are going to stick with Dalton as the starting quarterback for week one.

I don’t understand what the Bears are thinking with this decision. Is Dalton a veteran with plenty of starting experience?

Without a doubt, and there’s no doubt at all that you can win games if you put the right pieces around him.

However, his ceiling is much lower than Justin Fields‘. Anyone with eyes knows what Fields is capable of doing.

The man is a freak of nature athlete and has a great arm. Even after getting destroyed by a massive hit against the Bills, I’d still roll with him over Dalton.

He’s younger, but has way more upside. Bears fans want to win now and they don’t want to wait. I’m just not sure that makes Dalton the answer.