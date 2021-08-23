FX Releases New Trailer For ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’

FX recently dropped another trailer for “Impeachment: American Crime Story.”

The highly-anticipated third version of the show from Ryan Murphy will follow former President Bill Clinton’s sex scandal with Monica Lewinsky and the subsequent impeachment trial. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the latest trailer, fans are in for a very fun time. Give it a watch below.

I honestly can’t tell you all how pumped I am for season three of “American Crime Story” to get here. The season about O.J. Simpson was an incredible season of TV, and it looks like the one about Lewinsky and Clinton will be just as good.

It looks like it’s going to be absolutely awesome.

If there’s one thing we know about Ryan Murphy, it’s that most of the stuff he’s involved in tends to turn out very well.

“American Horror Stories” has been recently airing on Hulu and it was a smashing success. Now, Murphy will look to keep momentum high as he pushes forward with “Impeachment: American Crime Story.”

You can check out the premiere episode September 7. There’s no shot at all I miss this one! I can’t wait to see what we get.