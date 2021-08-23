Angel Investor Offers To Pay Indianapolis Colts’ Running Back’s Taunting Fine

A multimillionaire investor offered Saturday to pay the fine incurred by Indianapolis Colts running back Benny LeMay after he became the latest victim of the NFL’s new taunting rule.

LeMay, a second-year running back who has yet to make an active NFL roster, made headlines in August after the Colts’ preseason game versus the Carolina Panthers. During the game, LeMay took a handoff up the middle on a 2nd and 2 and carried a pile of Panthers defenders for a 14-yard gain and a first down. LeMay emerged from the pile flexing his arms and shouting, which led a referee to throw a flag on him for taunting. (RELATED: The NFL Plans On ‘Strictly’ Enforcing The League’s Taunting Rules In 2021)

Under the NFL’s new taunting rules, the penalty comes with a fine of $3,667, which would equal roughly half of LeMay’s training camp pay if he doesn’t make the final roster. Fans were quick to defend LeMay and expressed their discontent with the league, hoping that the team would cover the costs.

Investor Anthony Pompliano then chimed in, tweeting “This is ridiculous….can someone introduce me to Benny?” He then offered to have his podcast, “The Best Business Show,” pay the fine for LeMay.

This is ridiculous….can someone introduce me to Benny? The Best Business Show would like to pay the fine for him.@Colts DM me his info pls. https://t.co/4RpoYTQg2s — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) August 21, 2021

This is a classy move by Pompliano, but I hope Colts veterans or the team take on the fine so he doesn’t have to.

Football is an emotional sport. Flexing, shouting, and yes, even mild instances of taunting like this one are just part of the game. I’m glad that fans are stepping up and supporting players against one of the more ridiculous NFL rules to be rolled out recently. I hope teams and players will do the same.