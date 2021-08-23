Playboy Model Luana Sandien Bids $600,000 For Handkerchief Used By Lionel Messi

Playboy model Luana Sandien really wants a handkerchief used by Lionel Messi.

According to The Sun, Sandien bid $600,000 at auction for the piece of cloth used by the soccer star during the press conference announcing that he was leaving Barcelona. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Her plan? It’s very simple. She wants to “pose naked” with the item.

However, after she put in a bid, the handkerchief apparently disappeared from bidding options. “I bid $600,000 [£438,000] to get the Messi handkerchief gone, after that the ad disappeared. I gave more than half the advertised amount believing I would win, but the ad disappeared after my bid, out of nowhere.”

It’s not known right now whether or not she bid enough to win.

This has to be one of the weirdest stories that I’ve ever read in my life. Not only is it weird, it’s a bit gross. As we all know, I have nothing against porn stars.

I know several of them, and they’re very fun and entertaining people. So, the potential nudity here is definitely not the issue.

It’s the fact that she wants to pose with a dirty handkerchief that makes it so strange and a bit unsettling. Imagine posing nude with something a person used to wipe away tears.

If that doesn’t make you a shade uncomfortable, I don’t know what will.

