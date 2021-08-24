Bear Caught Stealing Package From Porch

A bear was caught on surveillance footage stealing a package from a Connecticut home, a video posted to Facebook shows.

Kristin Levine, a resident of Bristol, Connecticut, posted a video of a black bear walking off with one of her Amazon deliveries on Facebook Monday. “This guy just took my package! You think @amazon gives replacements for bear thieves?!?” Levine’s post read.

In the video, the black bear is seen carrying the package in its mouth by the corner of the box. As the bear walks across the driveway and into some bushes, the camera picks up the recognizable Amazon black and blue tape across the box.

“Yea so if anyone sees an Amazon package in the Chippens Hill area with my name on it…feel free to bring it back?” Levine’s post read, NBC Connecticut reported.

Later, she updated the post to say that she found the box, which was filled with a package of toilet paper, in a neighbor’s yard.

“Amazon had dropped off the packages maybe five minutes before and I got the alert on my security camera and then I got a second alert five minutes later and I was like taken aback because I wasn’t expecting anyone else in my driveway,” Levine said, according to NBC Connecticut. (RELATED: 7 Black Bears Epically Crash Pool Party)

“It was hysterical like I said, I knew nothing in there was going to be irreplaceable so it was a fun afternoon for sure,” Levine added.