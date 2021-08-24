‘Incredible’: Family Reveals What Happened After Tom Cruise Landed His Helicopter In Their Backyard

Tom Cruise definitely made one family’s day in the United Kingdom when he ended up needing their backyard to land his helicopter because the local airport was closed.

The 59-year-old actor was reportedly “running late” and needed a place to land his chopper when Alison Webb came to his rescue, the BBC reported in a piece published on Monday.

“I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden,” Webb shared after being told a VIP was running late and couldn’t land at the airport because it was closed. “He [Tom Cruise] basically arrived and got out and it was like ‘Wow.'”

Helicopter with Tom Cruise in lands in Warwickshire family’s garden and takes kids on a ride to say thank you https://t.co/gNhhqfICmJ — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) August 23, 2021

“He went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and elbow bumped us and said thank you very much,” she added. “Then he said if the kids would like they could go up in the helicopter.” (RELATED: Tom Cruise Apparently Hurt During Filming Of ‘M:I-6’ In London [VIDEO])

“It turned out to be an incredible day,” Webb continued. “It was surreal, I still now can’t believe it happened.” (RELATED: Tom Cruise And Elon Musk Working Together On Movie Being Shot In Space)

The “Top Gun” star not only made one heck of an entrance but stayed to take pictures with the family and even had his pilot take them for a ride while he attended a meeting, the outlet noted.

Cruise has been filming the next installment in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise in the United Kingdom and has been spotted all over Europe, Fox News noted.

It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Tom Cruise to Asha’s Birmingham yesterday evening Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again – The greatest compliment pic.twitter.com/gemd7QJUEg — Asha’s (@Ashas_UK) August 22, 2021

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, “Mission: Impossible 7” is expected out in theaters May 27, 2022, following several delays due to the pandemic.