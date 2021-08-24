Natalia Elenkina: Taking Instagram by Storm

Thousands have taken to Instagram to make their living, whether through their photography or videography skills, culinary prowess, or passion for traveling. But it takes time to grow your followers, especially if you are not a celebrity. So you have to go the extra mile to showcase your skills and make yourself stand out from the crowd.

Natalia Elenkina started as just another model in town but has now become one of the stars on Instagram. With more than 55.5k followers and growing, you can get an idea of her popularity online.

She calls herself a “petite model and fashion lover”. The rising superstar on Instagram sets the social media platform on fire with her photos. Whether it’s in French berets or beachwear, Natalia looks stunning in every picture that she posts.

Early days as a model

When asked about how she became a model, Natalia said, “I never had any plan to become a model, honestly. Like many of my friends, I was even uploading pictures on Instagram. We enjoyed trying different filters as they made us look more beautiful. But somehow, friends of friends started following me because of my stylish poses. They said I had everything in me to become a model.”

Little did Natalia know that even big brands were scouting her. They wanted someone new and charming who would become their company’s fresh face. Natalia ticked all the boxes. Later, she hired a photographer and did some headshots that became immensely popular on social media. It didn’t take her long to come into the limelight because, as her friends said, she had it in her to become the next big thing in the fashion industry.

Natalia’s big step toward Hollywood

It’s a dream come true for many to land even a small role in Hollywood. But is Natalia going in that direction? Or is she content with being an Instagram influencer with her modeling photoshoots?

Her recent TikTok video with the Hollywood sign at the back makes her fans think and speculate hard. Many say that she will finally take the giant step from showing up on the mobile screen to the big silver screen.

But what does the glamorous model have to say about the speculations? Well, she is not just a good model but also an expert at keeping secrets. Therefore, her fans will have to wait and see if she makes an official announcement soon or not. Maybe the TikTok video was just to tease her fans, or perhaps she is down in Hollywood to negotiate a deal. No one knows. Only time will tell what Natalia is planning for her future.

With Natalia, everything seems unexpected. You have no idea the type of photo she will post next. One time you will see her in a smoking hot bikini on a beach, while the next image can be one where she’s wearing a jumper caressing her hair in front of the Eiffel Tower. This unexpected nature, along with her beauty and stylish poses, is what makes Natalia unique. She has that sparkle in her eyes to make it big in Hollywood as well. But will she take the big step? As her fans, you will only have to wait and see.