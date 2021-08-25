Video Shows Teen Walking With Her Suspected Murderer On The Night Of Her Death

Newly released video show a Florida teen walking alone with her suspected murderer on the night she was stabbed 114 times, resulting in her death.

Prosecutors claimed Tristyn Bailey, a 13-year-old cheerleader, is seen in the video walking alongside 14-year-old Aiden Fucci, the minor suspected of murdering her May 9, according to WTLV-TV. Just over an hour after the pair is allegedly seen walking through the Durbin Crossing neighborhood in St. Johns County, the same surveillance camera picks up a figure, believed to be Fucci, running in the opposite direction.

Just released video shows what police say is Aiden Fucci and Tristyn Bailey walking east in their Durbin Crossing neighborhood in St. Johns County on the night she was stabbed to death. Police say this is the last time she was seen alive. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/GhimsS9ZiM — anne schindler (@schindy) August 24, 2021

Authorities claim that Fucci was running from the wooded area where he stabbed Bailey to death, WTLV-TV reported. The tip of the knife used to stab Bailey 114 times reportedly broke off in the teenager’s skull, and authorities later found the weapon that was discarded in a nearby pond, according to Fox News.

Previously, prosecutors released video footage of Fucci’s mother, 35-year-old Crystal Smith, allegedly washing blood out of the teenager’s jeans, WTLV-TV reported. Smith was charged with evidence tampering in June after she turned herself in, according to Fox News.

Prosecutors say this video shows Aiden Fucci’s mom washing blood from his jeans after he allegedly stabbed his 13-year-old classmate, Tristyn Bailey, to death. His mother, Crystal Smith, is charged with evidence tampering. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/PMvz22wKw2 — anne schindler (@schindy) August 25, 2021

Fucci can be heard saying “We’re having fun, in a f****** cop car,” in snapchat videos of Fucci and a friend in the back of a police car after Bailey was reported missing, according to WJXT. (RELATED: 18-Year-Old Charged With Second-Degree Murder After 2 Teens Fatally Shot Over Social Media Argument)

In June, Fucci pleaded not guilty to Bailey’s murder, and is being tried as an adult in the first-degree murder case, WTLV-TV noted.