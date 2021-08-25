US

Video Shows Teen Walking With Her Suspected Murderer On The Night Of Her Death

Surveillance Footage Of Possible Murderer With Victim

Newly released video show a Florida teen walking alone with her suspected murderer on the night she was stabbed 114 times, resulting in her death.

Prosecutors claimed Tristyn Bailey, a 13-year-old cheerleader, is seen in the video walking alongside 14-year-old Aiden Fucci, the minor suspected of murdering her May 9, according to WTLV-TV. Just over an hour after the pair is allegedly seen walking through the Durbin Crossing neighborhood in St. Johns County, the same surveillance camera picks up a figure, believed to be Fucci, running in the opposite direction.

Authorities claim that Fucci was running from the wooded area where he stabbed Bailey to death, WTLV-TV reported. The tip of the knife used to stab Bailey 114 times reportedly broke off in the teenager’s skull, and authorities later found the weapon that was discarded in a nearby pond, according to Fox News.

Previously, prosecutors released video footage of Fucci’s mother, 35-year-old Crystal Smith, allegedly washing blood out of the teenager’s jeans, WTLV-TV reported. Smith was charged with evidence tampering in June after she turned herself in, according to Fox News.

Fucci can be heard saying “We’re having fun, in a f****** cop car,” in snapchat videos of Fucci and a friend in the back of a police car after Bailey was reported missing, according to WJXT. (RELATED: 18-Year-Old Charged With Second-Degree Murder After 2 Teens Fatally Shot Over Social Media Argument)

In June, Fucci pleaded not guilty to Bailey’s murder, and is being tried as an adult in the first-degree murder case, WTLV-TV noted.