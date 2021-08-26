‘He Must Resign’ — Sen. Josh Hawley Slams Biden, Calls On Him To Resign

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley called for President Joe Biden to resign Thursday after at least 12 U.S. service members were killed in one of the deadliest days for U.S. service members in Afghanistan in over a decade.

Hawley sent out a statement and a tweet slamming Biden. He said, “Our nation is forever indebted to the brave Marines who made the ultimate sacrifice today. And we remember as well the innocent Afghanis who needlessly perished. Joe Biden has now overseen the deadliest day for US troops in Afghanistan in over a decade, and the crisis grows worse by the hour.”

“We must reject the falsehood peddled by a feckless president that this was the only option for withdrawal. This is the product of Joe Biden’s catastrophic failure of leadership. It is now painfully clear he has neither the will nor the capacity to lead. He must resign,” Hawley added. (RELATED: ‘Biden Has Signed Death Warrant For Thousands’: Lindsey Graham Goes Off On Biden Over Afghanistan Withdrawal Debacle)

To say that today’s loss of American lives in Kabul is sickening does not begin to do justice to what has happened. It is enraging. And Joe Biden is responsible. It is now clear beyond all doubt that he has neither the capacity nor the will to lead. He must resign — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 26, 2021



During a Tuesday interview with Fox News, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called Biden’s decision to pull the U.S. military out of Afghanistan one of the greatest foreign policy disasters in American history. A majority of Republicans have also slammed Biden for the way he has handled the crisis so far. (RELATED: McConnell Rips Biden’s Handling Of Afghanistan As ‘One Of The Greatest Foreign Policy Disasters’ In US History)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had pressed Pelosi to bring Congress back to session before Aug. 31, so that members can be briefed on the crisis in Afghanistan.