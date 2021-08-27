23-Year-Old Nebraska Native Identified Among Marines Killed In Kabul

A 23-year-old Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page was identified among the 13 U.S. service members killed by a deadly terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport Thursday.

Page joined the Marine Corps in 2019 and was part of the 2nd Battalion 1st Marines. The native of Omaha, Nebraska, died as a result of a suicide bomb attack that caused nearly 200 deaths, according to KETV.

Rest In Peace, Daegan William-Tyeler Page. "Daegan will always be remembered for his tough outer shell and giant heart. Our hearts are broken, but we are thankful for the friends and family who are surrounding us during this time.", his family said in a statement.

“Daegan was raised in Red Oak, Iowa and the Omaha metro area and was a longtime member of the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed playing hockey for Omaha Westside in the Omaha Hockey Club and was a diehard Chicago Blackhawks fan,” his family wrote in a statement, KETV reported. (RELATED: Marine From St. Louis Area Identified Among Those Killed In Kabul Attack)

“He loved hunting and spending time outdoors with his dad, as well as being out on the water. He was also an animal lover with a soft spot in his heart for dogs.”

The Marine’s family added that Page “always looked forward to” returning to Nebraska to reunite with his family and friends and planned to become a lineman after attending a trade school.