‘Yellowstone’ Releases Chilling New Season 4 Promo

“Yellowstone” dropped a new season four promo late Friday afternoon.

The fourth season of the hit Kevin Costner show arrives November 7, and millions of fans around America are super excited. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

In the latest promo, “Every. Body. Pays.” flashed across the screen like the previous promo, and blood flowed through a river.

Seeing as how season four ended on an insane cliffhanger, it’s super hard to know what is coming or for the Paramount Network to put together a revealing promo.

So, fans have to deal with promos that reveal very little information.

Still, I love the fact we’re getting minor looks at season four. Clearly, blood will be flowing and I can’t wait to watch the Duttons stack bodies.

Kayce, Rip and John are going to be on a warpath unlike anything ever seen on TV before.

November 7 can’t get here fast enough. Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Yellowstone” updates as we have them! It’s going to be a great fourth season.