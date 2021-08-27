‘Yellowstone’ Releases Chilling New Season 4 Promo

“Yellowstone” dropped a new season four promo late Friday afternoon.
The fourth season of the hit Kevin Costner show arrives November 7, and millions of fans around America are super excited. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)
Revenge is coming. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/kBhlJb4SbV
— Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) July 1, 2021
In the latest promo, “Every. Body. Pays.” flashed across the screen like the previous promo, and blood flowed through a river.
The calm before the storm. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/i7LdGA79JA
— Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 27, 2021
Seeing as how season four ended on an insane cliffhanger, it’s super hard to know what is coming or for the Paramount Network to put together a revealing promo.
So, fans have to deal with promos that reveal very little information.
Still, I love the fact we’re getting minor looks at season four. Clearly, blood will be flowing and I can’t wait to watch the Duttons stack bodies.
Kayce, Rip and John are going to be on a warpath unlike anything ever seen on TV before.
November 7 can’t get here fast enough. Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Yellowstone” updates as we have them! It’s going to be a great fourth season.