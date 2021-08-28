Editorial

Jaguars Trade Quarterback Gardner Minshew To The Eagles

Jun 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) runs a drill during minicamp at Dream Finders Homes practice complex Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded away Gardner Minshew.

The Eagles announced Saturday morning that the team acquired Minshew from the Jaguars in return for a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If Minshew plays at least 50% of the snaps in three games this season, the pick gets bumped up to a fifth-rounder, according to Adam Schefter.

I honestly don’t love this trade. Jalen Hurts is cemented in as the starter in Philadelphia, and I’d be shocked if Minshew beat him out.

The Eagles cut ties with Carson Wentz in order to ride with the former Alabama star. They’re all in on Hurts.

Minshew is at his best when he’s out on the field playing. The NFL is better when he’s out on the field playing.

We need him spinning the ball! I’m just not sure that’s going to happen in Philly.

 

Hopefully, he finds his way onto the field. I’d love to see it.