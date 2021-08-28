Jaguars Trade Quarterback Gardner Minshew To The Eagles

The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded away Gardner Minshew.

The Eagles announced Saturday morning that the team acquired Minshew from the Jaguars in return for a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If Minshew plays at least 50% of the snaps in three games this season, the pick gets bumped up to a fifth-rounder, according to Adam Schefter.

Trade: Jaguars are sending QB Gardner Minshew II to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick, per sources. The 6th-round pick could go to a 5th if Minshew plays in 50 percent of the plays in three games this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2021

I honestly don’t love this trade. Jalen Hurts is cemented in as the starter in Philadelphia, and I’d be shocked if Minshew beat him out.

The Eagles cut ties with Carson Wentz in order to ride with the former Alabama star. They’re all in on Hurts.

Minshew is at his best when he’s out on the field playing. The NFL is better when he’s out on the field playing.

We need him spinning the ball! I’m just not sure that’s going to happen in Philly.

Hopefully, he finds his way onto the field. I’d love to see it.