Quarterback Josh Rosen Signs With The Falcons

The Falcons have signed quarterback Josh Rosen.

Atlanta recently announced that they've agreed to terms with the former UCLA star after the 49ers cut him. He'll now join the QB room for the Falcons after A.J. McCarron tore his ACL.

Financial terms aren’t known at this time, but it’s likely he’s on a minimum deal.

Rosen’s career has been nothing short of absolute since entering the league as the 10th overall pick in 2018.

He’s never really got a legit shot at proving himself and multiple teams have drafted first round quarterbacks after signing him.

The Dolphins, Cardinals and 49ers all took a top 10 QB with Rosen on the roster. So, he’s truly never gotten a real shot at proving he can be a starting quarterback.

With the Falcons, Rosen won’t be asked to do much at all. He’ll just have to be Matt Ryan’s backup. With enough time on the bench, he could develop over the next couple years and then try his hand at starting once Ryan retires.

It’s not a bad situation at all for the former UCLA star. We’ll have to wait and see what he can do with it.