U.S. Citizens Told To Leave Kabul Airport Due To ‘Credible Threat’

The United States Embassy issued a warning urging Americans to leave Kabul Airport due to security concerns from a potential terrorist attack.

“Due to a specific, credible threat, all U.S. citizens in the vicinity of Kabul airport (HKIA), including the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new Ministry of the Interior, and the gate near the Panjshir Petrol station on the northwest side of the airport, should leave the airport immediately,” the Embassy warned.

Defense officials reportedly believe the threat is of someone with a suicide vest, Lara Seligman of Politico tweeted.

BREAKING: US Embassy in Kabul just issued an alert about a “specific, credible threat” to #HKIA. Directed US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates. Defense official tells me it’s a suicide vest threat pic.twitter.com/LEvsqfs9LO — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) August 29, 2021

The warning came just a few days after the ISIS-K-claimed terrorist attack at Kabul airport on Thursday. The Pentagon confirmed the attack killed 13 U.S. military personnel and wounded 18. Additionally, at least 60 Afghans were killed in the attack. President Biden warned of more terrorist attacks in the area. He also vowed to get “hunt down” those responsible for the attack.

“The lives we lost today were lives given in the service of liberty, the service of security and the service of others and in the service of America,” Biden said. “Like their fellow brothers and sisters in arms who have died defending our vision and our values in the struggle against terrorism, of the fallen this day – they are part of a great noble company of American heroes. To those who carried out this attack as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.”