The Day Of Jake Paul Vs. Tyron Woodley Has Arrived

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will box Sunday night.

After months and months of hype, the day for the two men to step into the ring has finally arrived, and I'm excited to see what happens.

This Face to Face between Jake Paul & Tyron Woodley, moderated by Ariel Helwani has been ripped up, repurposed and posted everywhere. Great content. Great promotion. Would love to see this in MMA when the right fight calls for it. Kudos to all involved 👏pic.twitter.com/IBDRAruUt6 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 28, 2021

Woodley is by far and away Paul’s toughest opponent, and there’s no doubt about that at all. He’s one of the greatest UFC stars in the history of the fighting organization.

The only person Jake Paul has ever fought with any fighting background was Ben Askren, who was a notoriously bad striker.

The same can’t be said about Woodley. He has serious knockout power and he’s put down plenty of people in the octagon.

The moment that Jake Paul realized that this is not a game. pic.twitter.com/r89hwj3ja6 — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) August 28, 2021

Now, he’ll attempt to do the same in the ring against Jake Paul, and I think it’s safe to say most of the country is riding with him.

This entire Jake Paul circus needs to end, and Tyron Woodley seems like the right man to get the job done.

The main card starts tonight at 8:00 EST on Showtime PPV. I think I speak for just about everyone when I say I’m riding with Woodley. Put an end to this nonsense!