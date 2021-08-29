Netflix Releases The Teaser Trailer For Jake Gyllenhaal’s New Movie ‘The Guilty’

Netflix’s upcoming movie “The Guilty” looks fascinating.

The plot of the film with Jake Gyllenhaal, according to IMDB, is, “A demoted police officer assigned to a call dispatch desk is conflicted when he receives an emergency phone call from a kidnapped woman.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Netflix’s first teaser for the film doesn’t provide too many details, but it’s clear the stakes will be high as Gyllenhaal’s character hunts for a kidnapped woman. Give it a watch below.

Again, it’s not much to go off of, but we know Netflix pumps out outstanding content and we know Gyllenhaal is a grade-A actor.

He’s one of the biggest names in Hollywood, and he didn’t get to the top of the mountain by making bad movies.

He got to the top of the mountain by making outstanding films.

Will “The Guilty” be the latest hit from Gyllenhaal? It’s probably too early to say, but I’d say the potential is certainly there.

For those of you interested, you can catch “The Guilty” on Netflix starting October 1. Let me know in the comments what you think about the teaser for Gyllenhaal’s new movie!