Josh Rosen Throws A Touchdown In His Debut With The Falcons

Josh Rosen looked sharp in his first game with the Falcons.

The former UCLA superstar signed with the Falcons after he was cut by the 49ers, and he looked solid Sunday against the Browns, despite having very limited time to learn the playbook. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rosen went 9/18 passing for 118 yards, and he tossed a very impressive touchdown pass while under pressure.

“We have seen more than I expected tonight out of Josh Rosen.” First touchdown pass for Rosen in an Atlanta Falcons jersey 💪 🎥 @AtlantaFalcons pic.twitter.com/Fp9KgeeqjA — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) August 30, 2021

As I said when Rosen signed with the Falcons, he won’t be asked to do much at all. He’s not going to start over Matt Ryan.

He just needs to back Ryan up and stay ready in case he’s needed. At the ripe old age of 24, he still has plenty of football in him.

Throughout his entire NFL career, he’s never been put in a good situation. He’s never been in a situation where he could just learn and then get a shot.

What Josh Rosen said when I asked about the influence Matt Ryan has already had on him in his first week with #Falcons. #RiseUpATL pic.twitter.com/3cX40iAnAk — Tenitra Batiste (@tenitrabatiste) August 30, 2021

It now looks like he’s going to have that in Atlanta. As a football fan, I hope he makes the best of it. I’d love to actually see Rosen live up to the hype and potential he entered the league with in 2018.