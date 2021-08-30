Patrick Mahomes Is Number 1 In The NFL Top 100 Rankings

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has earned a huge honor.

The dual-threat passer came in as the number one player in the NFL Top 100 rankings, and it's hard to argue against his spot.

Add No. 1 in the #NFLTop100 to @PatrickMahomes‘ list of accomplishments. The players voted the @Chiefs QB best in the league. pic.twitter.com/dZKkRWW7bw — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2021

The rankings are determined by players around the league voting. That means that in the eyes of his competitors, it doesn’t get any better than the Chiefs quarterback.

We had five players ranked in the #NFLTop100, including Patrick Mahomes, who landed in the top spot. 📝 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 29, 2021

Mahomes might not have nearly as many Super Bowls rings as Tom Brady does, but he’s already an unstoppable force on the field at the age of 25.

He’s only started a total of three seasons in the league, and his accomplishments speak for themselves.

He has a Super Bowl ring, played in another Super Bowl, appeared in another AFC championship game and has an MVP award.

For being 25, it’s truly insane to simply even state his accomplishments out loud.

He has a long way to go when it comes to catching Brady’s seven Super Bowl rings, but in terms of pure talent, I’m not sure there’s a GM in the league who wouldn’t take Mahomes.