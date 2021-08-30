POLL: Should Nebraska Fire Scott Frost?

A shocking amount of people think Nebraska coach Scott Frost should keep his job.

Following Illinois beating the Cornhuskers 30-22 to start the season, calls for Frost to be thrown out of Lincoln have only grown louder. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, a surprising amount of people think he should stick around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Illinois Football (@illinifootball)

Of the 1,142 voters in a poll I ran Sunday night, only 60.9% believe it’s time for Nebraska to fire Frost. The other 39.1% believe he should keep his job!

Should Nebraska fire Scott Frost? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 29, 2021

How do nearly 40% of people believe that Frost deserves to keep his job? He’s 12-21 during his time in Lincoln!

That’s not just an embarrassing record. It’s an absolutely abysmal record and the second worst winning percentage in program history.

FOX just lowered Scott Frost 6 feet down into the grave pic.twitter.com/hrILdxmnBi — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 28, 2021

Nebraska fans are passionate fans and they deserve a great team. They don’t deserve the nonsense we’ve seen over the past decade.

Frost was supposed to be the savior. Yet, remarkably, things only have gotten worse with him in charge. Things have gotten much worse.

Nebraska shouldn’t let Scott Frost get on the plane back home. pic.twitter.com/sYjyQdBpgW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 28, 2021

If Nebraska still had any pride, Frost would have been fired the moment the Cornhuskers lost to the Fighting Illini.

Yet, he’s still the head coach in Lincoln as of Monday morning, which is simply insane to me.

New season. Same Nebraska. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 28, 2021

If you’re one of the nearly 40% of people who voted for Frost to keep his job, I’d suggest you re-evaluate your life.