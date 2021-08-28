Illinois Humiliates Nebraska To Start The Season

Illinois absolutely humiliated Scott Frost and Nebraska to start the season.

Despite the fact that the Cornhuskers entered the game as heavy favorites, the Fighting Illini were up 30-9 at one point!

Yes, Nebraska was losing to Illinois by 21! Imagine hearing that 20 years and thinking it was real.

Nebraska shouldn’t let Scott Frost get on the plane back home. pic.twitter.com/sYjyQdBpgW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 28, 2021

Eventually, the clock hit zero and Nebraska lost 30-22. To say it was embarrassing might be the understatement of the year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Illinois Football (@illinifootball)

I seriously don’t understand what the hell is going on in Lincoln. We’re talking about one of the most prestigious programs in football history.

Yet, they can’t even beat Bret Bielema in his debut at Illinois! What is going on? Seriously, does anyone know?

The Adrian Martinez experience pic.twitter.com/NplDin2x9Z — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) August 28, 2021

As usual, we were all led to believe this season would be different for the Cornhuskers. We were all led to believe that this year would be the year things changed for Frost and company.

Yet, it’s just the status quo as always!

New season. Same Nebraska. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 28, 2021

Prayers out to everyone in Lincoln. You guys are going to need them in order to survive another year with Frost in charge.

P.S.: I completely set aside my feud with Bret Bielema during this game because I was simply too stunned by what I was seeing on the field. What a wild time to be alive!