Debunking Popular Social Media Myths with Giuliana Infantolino

Today, the power and persuasion of social media is unmatched. It is still an extremely young medium, but its influence, popularity, reach, and potential for monetization are off the scale. Instagram stars, such as Giuliana Infantolino, have successfully transformed their lives for the better through social media platforms. As the model from New Jersey explains, “Social media has enabled me to work for home, provide for my family, and build for a better future. What’s not to like?”

Despite her success, Infantolino is keen to stress that there’s no magic wand that’ll transform you into a social media superstar overnight. She adds, “When social media works, it works wonders. However, it has to be used strategically and realistically. It’s all about having a long-term plan and not falling for certain myths that tend to surround its use.”

Myth 1: Have a presence on every social media platform

Infantolino informs, “A lot of people will tell you that you need to have a presence on every social media platform to succeed. That’s not true. Social media is all about connecting and developing relationships with your audience. Here’s the thing, your target audience will only use specific platforms. Suppose you spread yourself too thinly by trying to maintain a strong presence on everything from Twitter to Snapchat. In that case, it will prevent you from engaging fully with the communities that matter most to your particular brand. My advice is to pick a platform, in my case that would be Instagram, and focus all your attention on it.”

Myth 2: More followers = success

Another myth Infantolino is quick to dispel is the belief that a large number of followers equates to success. She explains, “Obviously, everyone wants a large following, but the key question is, how many of those followers are loyal or brand advocates? In other words, it’s better to have a small but extremely successful social media community. A small but connected community can provide real value by engaging, promoting, and endorsing your brand, rather than a large community who are pretty much indifferent.”

Myth 3: Social media success is easy and quick

The third and final bubble that Infantolino believes needs bursting is how quickly people can expect to see social media success. She says, “Many people seem to think that after 30 to 60 days, they’ll be a social media sensation. It doesn’t work like that. It takes time and consistency to build a strong presence. There are a few exceptions to the rule, but building a community is a labor of love, and you’re looking at six months to a year at least before you start to reap the rewards. Yet, if you’re patient and believe in what you’re doing, social media has the potential to transform your life.”