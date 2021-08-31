World

Afghan Singer ‘Brutally Killed’ By Taliban On Family’s Farm After Declaration That ‘Music Is Forbidden In Islam’

TOPSHOT-AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT

AFP via Getty Images

Gabrielle Temaat Contributor
Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi was brutally killed on his family’s farm in Andarab after the Taliban forbade music, CNN reported.

Andarabi was “shot in the head,” according to his son, Jawad, according to CNN.

“He was innocent, a singer who only was entertaining people,” said the singer’s son, CNN reported.

“Taliban’s brutality continues in Andarab. Today they brutally killed folkloric singer, Fawad Andarabi who simply was bringing joy to this valley and its people. As he sang here ‘our beautiful valley … land of our forefathers …’ will not submit to Taliban’s brutality,” tweeted Afghanistan’s former Minister of Interior Massoud Andarabi. (RELATED: ‘Kill List’: US Gave Taliban Names Of American Citizens, Allies: REPORT)

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told The New York Times Wednesday that “music is forbidden in Islam,” CNN reported. (RELATED: REPORT: The Taliban Is Hunting Down, Killing Afghans Using Biometric Data Gathered And Then Abandoned By The US)

Karima Bennounce, the U.N.’s special rapporteur on cultural rights, and Deeyah Khan, UNESCO’s goodwill ambassador, expressed concern about the rights of artists in a tweet.

The Taliban also banned music without religious meaning during its regime from 1996 to 2001, CNN reported.