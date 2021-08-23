‘Your Death Is Eminent’: Taliban Reportedly Hands Down Death Sentence For Brother Of Afghan Translator

The brother of an Afghan translator who worked for the U.S. has reportedly been sentenced to death after he was accused of helping and hiding his brother, according to CNN.

In one letter from the Taliban to the unidentified victim, the terrorist organization alleged that the victim is “accused of helping the Americans” and “providing security to your brother … who has been an interpreter for the Infidel Crusaders,” CNN reported Monday. The victim was then told to appear at a court hearing, however, a subsequent letter said that he did not show for his court appearance and his case was sent to the Sharia Court where he will no longer have the right to object to his case, the outlet reported.

“You chose this path for yourself,” the letter reads, according to the copy obtained by CNN.

A final letter condemns the brother to death. “We found you guilty in absentia and sent your file to an upper Sharia Court where you shall be sentenced to death,” the letter reportedly reads. “These court decisions are final and you will not have the right to object. You chose this path for yourself and your death is eminent, God willing.”

A U.S. service member familiar with the situation confirmed the story for CNN and claimed that the letters were sent within the last three months. The identities of the brother, the interpreter and the service member are being kept confidential, according to CNN.

The letters serve as a sharp contrast to the promises made by Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, who claimed that Afghans would be forgiven for working with Americans. (RELATED: Taliban Reportedly Kills Woman Not Wearing Burqa After Promising To Respect Women’s Rights)

“Unfortunately the last government was weak, they didn’t keep their promises” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tells Kabul residents “their security is ensured” as he addresses Afghans for first time since the group took took control Latest: https://t.co/IUtAPurBs4 pic.twitter.com/0NLuuc6FwE — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 17, 2021

“Nobody will be harmed in Afghanistan,” Mujahid said, according to NBC News. “You will not be harmed from our soil … There is a huge difference between us now and 20 years ago.”

The Taliban announced on Aug. 17 that “amnesty” would be granted for people across Afghanistan and that women would be welcomed into their new government, as previously reported.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan with full dignity and honesty has announced a complete amnesty for all Afghanistan, especially those who were with the opposition or supported the occupiers for years and recently,” said Taliban cultural commission member Enamullah Samangani.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan doesn’t want the women to be the victims anymore … The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ready to provide women with environment to work and study, and the presence of women in different (government) structures according to Islamic law and in accordance with our cultural values,” Samangani continued.