Hanan Salman: Why Happiness Should Be Your Ultimate Goal in Life

We all strive to be happy. But the question that most of us have in our minds is how to achieve happiness. For some individuals, happiness comes from spending time with family or friends, while for some others, it might come from accumulating wealth or even by pursuing different interests. Instagram star and beauty blogger Hanan Salman believes everybody must pursue whatever makes them happy. “Happiness must be the ultimate goal in one’s life since if you are not happy, none of your materialistic achievements will count for anything,” says Salman.

Hanan Salman’s passion and hobby revolve around beauty and makeup. Despite completing her studies in banking and finance, the talented beauty blogger chose to pursue her hobby and made that her career. Hanan has always believed in the ideology that happiness can be found from things that motivate an individual. “The same applies when one wants to launch their brand or start a new venture,” she explains. “You must always stick to doing things that you believe in and for which you nurture a genuine interest. Or else, you will not be able to arouse the interest of your clients or audience and achieve success in your venture.” Moreover, Hanan Salman adds that it is vital to choose a profession that allows you to stay happy.

Being a public figure, Hanan Salman is showered with love from her fans across the world. However, being famous also entails getting trolled or bullied by people who might not like your work so much. As per Hanan, the best way to deal with such a situation is by stopping to care about what people think about you. Though challenging, it is necessary for a public figure in today’s world. To maintain your happiness, you must not let the hate comments affect your mental well-being.

Having a positive mindset also helps in achieving success in your professional life, as per Hanan Salman, since it allows you to keep moving forward even amidst obstacles.

Lastly, Hanan Salman believes that while money can help you buy things that make you happy, material possessions are not everything. “Your success is measured by the amount of fulfillment you feel by doing a particular job, and not by your bank balance,” she explains. “If you do not feel satisfied in your profession, then no amount of money can ever make you truly happy.”

Hanan Salman is the perfect combination of beauty and brains. Her thoughts on life and happiness are truly insightful, refreshing, and enriching.