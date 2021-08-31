Editorial

Jake Paul Claims He’s Retired From Boxing

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 29: Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley in their cruiserweight bout during a Showtime pay-per-view event at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse on August 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Jake Paul claims he’s done fighting.

Following his huge Sunday night victory against Tyron Woodley, the younger Paul brother tweeted Monday night that he’s “retired” from the fight game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Obviously, not a single person with a brain believes that this is true. Nobody thinks Jake Paul is done fighting.

He’s making huge money, he’s won the four fights that he’s been in and there’s no reason for him to give it up.

Having said that, the roasting of Paul after he tweeted he was retired was awesome. Nobody seems to think his career was anything more than a joke.

People also loved pointing out that the monster shot he took from Woodley is probably the reason he’s done.

Jake Paul can do whatever he wants going forward, but we know the young man loves money and attention. You know what brings him both?

His boxing career. I find it borderline impossible to believe he’s going to give up his huge platform and paydays.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

We’ll see what happens going forward, but I’d bet just about anything that we haven’t seen the end of Paul’s fighting days.