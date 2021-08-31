Jake Paul Claims He’s Retired From Boxing

Jake Paul claims he’s done fighting.

Following his huge Sunday night victory against Tyron Woodley, the younger Paul brother tweeted Monday night that he’s “retired” from the fight game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Updated status: Retired boxer — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

Obviously, not a single person with a brain believes that this is true. Nobody thinks Jake Paul is done fighting.

He’s making huge money, he’s won the four fights that he’s been in and there’s no reason for him to give it up.

I dont care woodley owned jake paul lol pic.twitter.com/Z1nYVOClrA — Chad (@ChadSonnen) August 30, 2021

Having said that, the roasting of Paul after he tweeted he was retired was awesome. Nobody seems to think his career was anything more than a joke.

first retired boxer in the world who never actually fought a real boxer — kira ~ (@Sadcrib) August 30, 2021

People also loved pointing out that the monster shot he took from Woodley is probably the reason he’s done.

Tyron landed 1 punch and retired you 😂 pic.twitter.com/BIAC0Ok7fp — AquaMMA💎🦆 (@AquaMMA___) August 30, 2021

The right hand did the job pic.twitter.com/ykBWTfSZ6C — salah (@salaheddineX23) August 30, 2021

Jake Paul can do whatever he wants going forward, but we know the young man loves money and attention. You know what brings him both?

His boxing career. I find it borderline impossible to believe he’s going to give up his huge platform and paydays.

We’ll see what happens going forward, but I’d bet just about anything that we haven’t seen the end of Paul’s fighting days.