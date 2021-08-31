Editorial

Oddsmakers Believe Jake Paul’s Next Fight Will Be A Rematch Against Tyron Woodley

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 29: Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley in their cruiserweight bout during a Showtime pay-per-view event at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse on August 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Jake Paul’s next fight is expected to be against a familiar face.

Paul defeated retired UFC legend Tyron Woodley in a great fight Sunday, and oddsmakers now expect the two to run it back. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the latest odds from BetOnline.ag, Woodley is at 3/2 to be Jake Paul’s next opponent. Tommy Fury, who is the younger brother of Tyson Fury, is at 2/1.

Woodley and Paul fighting again also seems to match up with comments made after the Sunday bout. Following his loss, the UFC legend said the following, according to DAZN:

It’s done. We’re doing the rematch. I have to get that win. It was too close. This is a movie, ain’t nobody going to push the needle like me and him did. We sold the sh*t out of this pay-per-view. I think everyone was excited about it. He was tough. He was fatigued in the fight, and he found a way to keep pushing through. I can never knock him for that, but we have to run it back.

Honestly, I’m more than okay with Woodley and Paul fighting again. The lead up to the Sunday fight was electric and anyone who says otherwise is lying.

The press conferences were great, their interviews were awesome and the energy was through the roof before a single punch was thrown.

It was a very close fight, and I have no doubt at all that a rematch would sell a ton of PPVs. At the end of the day, the only thing that matters is the money.

Woodley and Paul made some serious cash. Why not do it again?

Let’s hope it happens!