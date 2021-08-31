Oddsmakers Believe Jake Paul’s Next Fight Will Be A Rematch Against Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul’s next fight is expected to be against a familiar face.

Paul defeated retired UFC legend Tyron Woodley in a great fight Sunday, and oddsmakers now expect the two to run it back. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I dont care woodley owned jake paul lol pic.twitter.com/Z1nYVOClrA — Chad (@ChadSonnen) August 30, 2021

In the latest odds from BetOnline.ag, Woodley is at 3/2 to be Jake Paul’s next opponent. Tommy Fury, who is the younger brother of Tyson Fury, is at 2/1.

The odds for Jake Paul’s next opponent: Tyron Woodley 3/2

Tommy Fury 2/1

Conor McGregor 8/1

Dillon Danis 8/1

Jorge Masvidal 9/1

Anderson Silva 12/1

Nate Diaz 12/1

Oscar De La Hoya 16/1

Floyd Mayweather 20/1

Vitor Belfort 20/1

Nick Diaz 22/1

Dana White 50/1 (via @betonline_ag) pic.twitter.com/G7j3SUpSMi — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 30, 2021

Woodley and Paul fighting again also seems to match up with comments made after the Sunday bout. Following his loss, the UFC legend said the following, according to DAZN:

It’s done. We’re doing the rematch. I have to get that win. It was too close. This is a movie, ain’t nobody going to push the needle like me and him did. We sold the sh*t out of this pay-per-view. I think everyone was excited about it. He was tough. He was fatigued in the fight, and he found a way to keep pushing through. I can never knock him for that, but we have to run it back.

Honestly, I’m more than okay with Woodley and Paul fighting again. The lead up to the Sunday fight was electric and anyone who says otherwise is lying.

The press conferences were great, their interviews were awesome and the energy was through the roof before a single punch was thrown.

Here’s the fracas between Team Paul and Team Woodley. This could have gone much worse. Thankfully not but it was pretty damn tense for a minute there pic.twitter.com/EnKXkI8abg — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 26, 2021

It was a very close fight, and I have no doubt at all that a rematch would sell a ton of PPVs. At the end of the day, the only thing that matters is the money.

Woodley and Paul made some serious cash. Why not do it again?

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley left it all in the ring 🥊 #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/feb8wJ8wKA — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) August 30, 2021

Let’s hope it happens!