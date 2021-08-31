Watch Jeremy Renner In The Electric Trailer For ‘Mayor Of Kingstown’

The new Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” looks like it’s going to be incredible.

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan is the genius mind between the new show, and something tells me we’re in for a wild time. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The plot of the highly-anticipated series, according to Paramount+’s PR site, is as follows:

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Give the trailer a watch below. I’d just suggest that you sit down first because it’s pure adrenaline.

Has Taylor Sheridan ever touched anything that didn’t turn out to be great? That’s a serious question. I think the answer is no.

He’s the visionary behind “Yellowstone,” “Wind River,” both “Sicario” films and “Hell or High Water.” Literally anything Taylor Sheridan gets involved with turns out to be awesome.

Now, he’s bringing us a series with an A-list cast focusing on a corrupt family in Kingstown, Michigan, that is running the show.

Are you feeling some Dutton vibes? I certainly am. It’s not the exact same because we know the Duttons are the good guys, but a lot of similar themes will likely be at play.

Just from the short trailer, I can tell it’s all about family, loyalty and secrets.

Make sure to let me know in the comments what you thought about the first trailer for “Mayor of Kingstown,” and make sure to check it out November 14 on Paramount+.