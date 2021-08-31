‘We The People Seek Accountability’: Ousted Marine LTC Slams ‘American Leadership,’ Sets Resignation Date For 9/11

Ousted Marine Corps LTC Stuart Scheller submitted his formal request for resignation Tuesday — with an effective date of September 11, 2021.

Scheller shared a photo of his resignation request on Facebook, addressing his post to “The American Leadership.” (RELATED: So Far, The Only Person Fired In The Wake Of Afghanistan Mess Is A Marine Who Demanded Accountability)

“We the people submit our resignation with a requested date of 11 September 2021,” Scheller wrote, adding, “Reason: Loss of trust and confidence. We the people seek change. We the people seek leadership. We the people seek accountability. We the people WILL take it. Every generation needs a revolution.”

Scheller noted on his official request — addressed to the Secretary of the Navy — that he did not desire to accept, if offered, a commission in the Marine Corps Reserve. He added that the reason for his resignation was “a lack of trust and confidence in your ability to lead.”

Scheller was relieved of his command after a video he posted on LinkedIn demanding accountability from senior military leadership over the withdrawal from Afghanistan went viral.

Remarkable video from Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller calling out senior leaders on Afghanistan. “People are upset because senior leaders let them down, and none of them are raising their hands and accepting accountability or saying ‘we messed this up.'” pic.twitter.com/rgtp8OncCX — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) August 27, 2021

Scheller added in a Monday post that he intended to move forward with his resignation and had his next steps carefully planned.

“I’m not going anywhere. Everyone is scared that the weight of the system is crashing down on me. But I know something you don’t… it’s the system that’s going to break. Not me,” he said.