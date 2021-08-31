Tony Dungy Isn’t Pleased The NFL Is Embracing Legalized Gambling

Tony Dungy isn’t super happy about the NFL embracing legalized gambling with open arms.

Sports gambling is becoming more and more popular across America, and it's clear that it will only grow in the coming years.

Well, Dungy isn’t a huge fan! In response to a tweet from Adam Schefter about the league reaching multiple gambling deals, the former Colts head coach tweeted in part, “I realize it’s legal now but we’ve all seen the damage gambling can do to lives. I don’t think we should be promoting it.”

I really don’t like seeing this Adam. When I came into the league the NFL had a stance against gambling. Now it seems like we’ve accepted it. I realize it’s legal now but we’ve all seen the damage gambling can do to lives. I don’t think we should be promoting it. https://t.co/8wUY1M8Ff5 — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) August 30, 2021

I respect the hell out of Tony Dungy, but I couldn’t disagree with him more on this issue. Any vice in life comes with risks.

Whether it’s alcohol, tobacco, gambling, loose sex, racing fast cars or anything else that falls into a vice category, there are risks.

However, that doesn’t mean you can just get rid of it all. The NFL sells beer at every game in America. If that’s fine and legal (as it should be), then there’s no reason to not embrace gambling.

Legalized sports gambling represents billions of dollars in potential revenue for the NFL. Roger Goodell would be an idiot to not embrace our new era of sports gambling.

You can either play the game, or you can get left behind. You don’t really have too many other options. The NFL is choosing progress, and that’s 100% the correct call.