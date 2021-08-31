‘Yellowstone’ Is Running A Labor Day Weekend Marathon With A Behind The Scenes Look At Season 4

Editorial

Yellowstone (Credit: Paramount Network)

“Yellowstone” fans are in for a huge weekend.

The show announced Tuesday that the Paramount Network will run a marathon of all three seasons over Labor Day weekend starting Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only are “Yellowstone” fans going to get all three seasons over the weekend, but the Paramount Network will also air a special look at season four.

I literally just finished Monday rewatching all of “Yellowstone,” and it’s week one of the college football season Monday.

So, I’m not sure I’ll be locked into too much “Yellowstone” this weekend, but I am super interested to find out what the special look at season four entails.

As everyone knows, I’ve been doing my best to keep you all updated on the newest season, and I even think I uncovered a bit of a gem from the finale!

Having said that, I am super pumped to get a look at any season four footage that might drop. November 7 truly can’t get here fast enough.

It’s been a year since season three gave us arguably the greatest cliffhanger in history. Fans need answers!

 

Also, if you haven’t seen “Yellowstone” before, now is the perfect time to jump in. You can watch it all before season four rolls around. Trust me when I say you won’t regret it.