‘Yellowstone’ Is Running A Labor Day Weekend Marathon With A Behind The Scenes Look At Season 4

“Yellowstone” fans are in for a huge weekend.

The show announced Tuesday that the Paramount Network will run a marathon of all three seasons over Labor Day weekend starting Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only are “Yellowstone” fans going to get all three seasons over the weekend, but the Paramount Network will also air a special look at season four.

Watch all three seasons one last time before the season 4 premiere.

The Workin’ the Yellowstone Labor Day Marathon starts Saturday at 12pm ET, only on @ParamountNet. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/XFchiWQzbk — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 31, 2021

I literally just finished Monday rewatching all of “Yellowstone,” and it’s week one of the college football season Monday.

So, I’m not sure I’ll be locked into too much “Yellowstone” this weekend, but I am super interested to find out what the special look at season four entails.

As everyone knows, I’ve been doing my best to keep you all updated on the newest season, and I even think I uncovered a bit of a gem from the finale!

A popular @Yellowstone theory is that the ranch is attacked while Monica is on the phone with Kayce. Viewers are meant to believe she’s hearing Kayce’s shootout over the phone. She’s clearly hearing more. Left: Walking way

*explosion sound*

Right: She turns around to look pic.twitter.com/bMkTJPkzga — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 30, 2021

Having said that, I am super pumped to get a look at any season four footage that might drop. November 7 truly can’t get here fast enough.

It’s been a year since season three gave us arguably the greatest cliffhanger in history. Fans need answers!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Also, if you haven’t seen “Yellowstone” before, now is the perfect time to jump in. You can watch it all before season four rolls around. Trust me when I say you won’t regret it.