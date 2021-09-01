Bishop Sycamore Football Coach Roy Johnson Gets Fired After Disaster Against IMG Academy On ESPN

Bishop Sycamore football coach Roy Johnson has been fired.

The Ohio school has been in the news nonstop ever since they played IMG Academy on ESPN this past Sunday and got slaughtered 58-0. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After a little digging, it was revealed that Bishop Sycamore was hardly even a real team and had likely lied about having D1 recruits in order to get on TV.

ESPN’s commendations WENT IN on Bishop Sycamore 💀 pic.twitter.com/RCJv46gOA3 — BuckeyeScoop.com (@kirk_barton) August 29, 2021

Well, they now need a new head coach! According to USA Today, school director Andre Peterson cut Johnson loose after the disaster of a situation, and cited in part not properly dealing with injuries.

Johnson also reportedly has a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear on a domestic violence charge, according to Sports Illustrated.

Fox News also reported that four of Bishop Sycamore’s upcoming opponents have pulled out.

Bishop Sycamore loses four football opponents amid controversyhttps://t.co/det4FrIqZu — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 1, 2021

This entire situation is an absolute nightmare for everyone involved and it has now cost Johnson his job. Bishop Sycamore played with guys who almost certainly weren’t eligible, they also played a full game a couple days earlier and clearly misrepresented their talent in order to get on ESPN against IMG Academy.

They were so outmatched that it wasn’t even funny. How does a debacle like this happen?

ESPN Appears To Have Been Tricked In Embarrassing Fashion. How Does A Mistake This Big Happen? https://t.co/mxbnY5KqEA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 1, 2021

I can’t wait for the movie on this situation. There are so many moving parts that if someone explained it to you, you’d never believe it.

Yet, it’s 100% true.

What a wild and borderline impossible situation to believe.