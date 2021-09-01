‘Deeply Shameful’ — Ocasio-Cortez Slams Biden’s Rahm Emanuel Nomination

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed President Joe Biden’s nomination of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to be the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, calling the move “deeply shameful” Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez released a statement outlining her opposition to Emanuel’s nomination, alleging he helped cover up the murder of a black teenager who was reportedly shot 16 times by a Chicago police officer. The New York Democrat slammed the Biden administration for even considering the nomination, calling it “an embarrassment.”

“This nomination is deeply shameful. As mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel helped cover up the murder of Laquan McDonald – a mere teenager when he was shot 16 times in the back by a Chicago Police Officer. This alone should be flatly disqualifying for any position of public trust, let alone representing the United States as an ambassador,” Ocasio-Cortez said in the statement.

She then called for the Senate to vote against his confirmation. (RELATED: ‘This Is Disappointing’: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Rips VP Harris’ ‘Do Not Come’ Illegally Warning To Migrants)

“That the Biden administration seeks to reward Emanuel with an ambassadorship is an embarrassment and betrayal of the values we seek to uphold both within our nation and around the world. I urge the Senate to vote NO on his confirmation,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

Statement on the nomination of Rahm Emanuel as ambassador to Japan ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5CW861pd7k

The White House announced on Aug. 20 that Biden will nominate former Emanuel as ambassador to Japan and longtime diplomat Nicholas Burns as ambassador to China. (RELATED: Biden To Nominate Rahm Emanuel As Ambassador To Japan, Announces China Pick)

The Daily Caller contacted the White House about Ocasio-Cortez’s statement, to which they did not immediately respond.