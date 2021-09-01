REVIEW: ‘Untold: Crime And Penalties’ Is One Of The Greatest Documentaries Ever Made

Ladies and gentlemen, you all have to watch Netflix’s new documentary, “Untold: Crime and Penalties.”

Netflix has been hyping up its new "Untold" documentary series, and the one about the Malice in the Palace was very solid.

For that reason, I fired up “Crime and Penalties” to watch Tuesday night, and it was shockingly good. The documentary follows the true story of Genovese crime family associate Jimmy Galante buying a United Hockey League team for his son A.J. in Danbury, CT.

At the age of 17, A.J. was in charge of the Danbury Trashers, which were named in part after his father’s trash empire.

Think a 17-year-old kid running a pro hockey team is the craziest part? It’s not even the beginning. Galante was under federal investigation while also building a UHL powerhouse.

How did he do it? He was paying players under the table, and the results were spectacular. In no time, Danbury was the most feared team in the league and they beat the living hell out of anyone who crossed them, all while being run by a kid and his well-connected dad.

I won’t spoil the entire documentary here, but I can tell you that you’ve never seen anything like it before in your life.

That much I can guarantee you. It’s so unbelievable that if you saw it in an episode of “The Sopranos,” which the documentary claims was at least partially inspired by Galante, you wouldn’t believe a single second of it.

Do yourself a favor and watch it immediately on Netflix. You won’t regret it at all.