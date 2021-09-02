Dr. LaBrasca is One of the Best in the Business if You Are Thinking about Getting Breast Augmentation

Dr. Algie LaBrasca is a well-known cosmetic, plastic and reconstructive surgery specialist who is based in Brookville, Pennsylvania. He is currently associated with the Penn Highlands Brookville and the Penn Highlands Dubois hospitals. LaBrasca is an experienced professional who has performed many breast augmentation surgeries during his career span. The procedure requires highly trained and vetted professionals and is not as easy as people generally assume it to be. It is a complicated process that requires a lot of patience even from the client just as much as the doctor themselves. Hence, he takes the responsibility upon himself to educate women on what they need to know before they choose to opt for a plastic surgeon.

Breast augmentation is a cosmetic surgical procedure that is performed to enhance the bust size and shape of a woman with the help of using implants. Breast augmentation is considered a great method for body sculpting and women’s looking to sculpt their bodies usually do it to get into their desired shape as the results are quite amazing and long-lasting. Although most women are eligible for surgery, the details of it will differ from person to person.

Now let’s take a look at the actual procedure of breast augmentation. Before the surgery is performed, the patient will either be sedated or asleep as the procedure is performed with general anaesthesia or conscious sedation. To conduct the procedure, the surgeon relies on small incisions to create room for the implant. After placement of the implants, the surgeon closes the incisions using layered stitches in the breast tissue.

The incision lines formed usually disappear with time and hence the patients have no reason to worry about the aftermath scars from the surgery once the process is complete. Swelling after surgery is anticipated for about a time span of more than two weeks. It is not expected to last more than that. However, LaBrasca stresses on to seek immediate medical attention if the patient experience the below mentioned symptoms:

• Signs of infections such as fever or extreme redness around the breast area.

• Unusual heartbeats accompanied by chest pains.

• Breath shortness

Most importantly, recovering patients should refrain from any strenuous physical activities for at least six weeks after the surgery. Your body will take time to heal but you need to be strong and patient for the process to be a success.

