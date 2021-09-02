‘Outer Banks’ Season 2 Continues To Dominate Streaming Viewership

“Outer Banks” season two continues to absolutely crush the streaming numbers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nielsen’s streaming numbers for Aug. 2-8 show that the second season of the hit Netflix show was watched for 2.1 billion minutes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the data for the week before, “Outer Banks” was watched for 1.42 billion minutes.

That means since season two’s July 30 release date through Aug. 8, the show about the hunt for treasure has been watched 3.52 billion minutes, which is just an outrageous amount.

It’s also more than enough viewing to take the top spot.

Nobody should be surprised that season two of “Outer Banks” is putting up gigantic numbers. It’s one of the most popular shows on Netflix, and fans waited a long time for season two to drop.

After the crazy season one ending, fans were eager for new episodes to drop. When they did, people immediately started eating them up.

If “Outer Banks” wasn’t dominating the numbers, I’d be surprised. The fact it’s at the top doesn’t shock me at all.

If you haven’t started watching “Outer Banks” season two just yet, I recommend you fire it up on Netflix. Trust me, it’s worth it. It’s the perfect kind of show for some easy entertainment.