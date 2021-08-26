‘Outer Banks’ Gets Gigantic Streaming Numbers On Netflix

Season two of “Outer Banks” put up some huge streaming numbers on Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the second season of the hit show had 1.4 million viewers in the last week of July and was watched for 1.42 billion minutes. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

It had the most viewers and was just behind “All American” for the most minutes watched. It’s safe to say that Netflix is very happy with the data on season two of the show about dark secrets and lost treasure.

Literally nobody should be surprised by these numbers. “Outer Banks” was a huge hit when season one dropped in 2020, and the hype surrounding season two had been borderline deafening before it dropped.

The show is about lost treasure, murder, betrayals and much more. It’s the perfect kind of show for some fun entertainment that you don’t have to take too seriously.

If the show hadn’t dominated the streaming data, I would have been shocked. Clearly, the show’s numbers are amazing.

If you haven’t seen season two yet, I can’t recommend it enough. You can watch the entire series ASAP on Netflix.