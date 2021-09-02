Editorial

REPORT: New Texas Law Requires Pro Teams In The State To Repay Money If They Don’t Play The National Anthem

Mark Cuban (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Pro sports teams in Texas refusing to play the national anthem will be making a very expensive decision.

According to Outkick, a new Texas law took effect September 1 that requires all pro sports teams to play the national anthem or repay any government money received. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Seeing as how most pro sports arenas are at least publicly funded in part, teams that refuse to play the national anthem could be on the hook for an outrageous amount of money.

For those of you who might not remember, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban tried to stop his team from playing the national anthem and his choice caused massive backlash.

Fortunately, the NBA stepped in and made it clear that wouldn’t be tolerated. Now, the government has taken things to the next level, and more or less ensured forever that the national anthem won’t be dropped by pro franchises in the state.

Generally speaking, I hate when the government gets involved in stuff like this, but there’s also no reason tax money should be going to teams that don’t love America enough to play the national anthem.

If you don’t want to play the anthem, that’s fine. You’ll still be allowed to compete, but you might not get a dime of government money.

Make your choice!

Something tells me the national anthem is going to be playing loud and proud in Texas after this decision! Let us know in the comments if you agree with it.