REPORT: New Texas Law Requires Pro Teams In The State To Repay Money If They Don’t Play The National Anthem

Pro sports teams in Texas refusing to play the national anthem will be making a very expensive decision.

According to Outkick, a new Texas law took effect September 1 that requires all pro sports teams to play the national anthem or repay any government money received. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We have issued the following statement regarding the National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/7ZR7HXMW73 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 10, 2021

Seeing as how most pro sports arenas are at least publicly funded in part, teams that refuse to play the national anthem could be on the hook for an outrageous amount of money.

For those of you who might not remember, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban tried to stop his team from playing the national anthem and his choice caused massive backlash.

The NBA bows down to China to kiss the dictatorship’s shoes, and then turns around and spits on America. It’s shameful and embarrassing. The Dallas Mavericks refusing to play the national anthem is just the latest reminder that fact. https://t.co/Y6VfRhZlya — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 10, 2021

Fortunately, the NBA stepped in and made it clear that wouldn’t be tolerated. Now, the government has taken things to the next level, and more or less ensured forever that the national anthem won’t be dropped by pro franchises in the state.

NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass: “With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy.” — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2021

Generally speaking, I hate when the government gets involved in stuff like this, but there’s also no reason tax money should be going to teams that don’t love America enough to play the national anthem.

If you don’t want to play the anthem, that’s fine. You’ll still be allowed to compete, but you might not get a dime of government money.

Make your choice!

Source close to Mark Cuban says decision to not play Anthem before Mavs games isn’t because they don’t love U.S., but because many feel anthem doesn’t represent them, and they want to continue discussion of how to represent people from all communities when honoring U.S. at game. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2021

Something tells me the national anthem is going to be playing loud and proud in Texas after this decision! Let us know in the comments if you agree with it.