The Dallas Stars Say They Will Continue To Play The National Anthem

David Hookstead
The Dallas Stars will proudly continue to play the national anthem before games.

The NBA has been consumed by chaos after Mark Cuban tried to end the song prior to games for the Mavericks, which the league ultimately ended up blocking. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, there’s no question where the Stars stand. The team released a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing that the song will continue to be played before games.

“As the only National Hockey League team in Texas, we are proud to represent our state and our country,” The Stars stated in part. You can read the full statement below.

This is what we love to see in America. This is what fans get up out of their seats for. This is what amps us up.

The Mavericks tried to pull the greasy move of stopping the anthem because they thought it didn’t represent the team, the NBA found a spine and the Stars are out here letting the world know they’re not changing anything.

Look, if teams don’t want to play the national anthem and honor America, then go to a different country. Go to China! They certainly love outspoken critics. I hear the dictatorship over there is a big fan of free speech.

Now, as long as we’re here in America, the national anthem should be played with pride. This is the USA. We’re not perfect, but we’re the best shot this world has. Never forget that, and never let someone make you feel bad for loving this country.