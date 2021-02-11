The Dallas Stars Say They Will Continue To Play The National Anthem

The Dallas Stars will proudly continue to play the national anthem before games.

The NBA has been consumed by chaos after Mark Cuban tried to end the song prior to games for the Mavericks, which the league ultimately ended up blocking. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NBA bows down to China to kiss the dictatorship’s shoes, and then turns around and spits on America. It’s shameful and embarrassing. The Dallas Mavericks refusing to play the national anthem is just the latest reminder that fact. https://t.co/Y6VfRhZlya — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 10, 2021

However, there’s no question where the Stars stand. The team released a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing that the song will continue to be played before games.

“As the only National Hockey League team in Texas, we are proud to represent our state and our country,” The Stars stated in part. You can read the full statement below.

We have issued the following statement regarding the National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/7ZR7HXMW73 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 10, 2021

This is what we love to see in America. This is what fans get up out of their seats for. This is what amps us up.

The Mavericks tried to pull the greasy move of stopping the anthem because they thought it didn’t represent the team, the NBA found a spine and the Stars are out here letting the world know they’re not changing anything.

NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass: “With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy.” — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2021

Source close to Mark Cuban says decision to not play Anthem before Mavs games isn’t because they don’t love U.S., but because many feel anthem doesn’t represent them, and they want to continue discussion of how to represent people from all communities when honoring U.S. at game. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2021

Look, if teams don’t want to play the national anthem and honor America, then go to a different country. Go to China! They certainly love outspoken critics. I hear the dictatorship over there is a big fan of free speech.

Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks will resume playing the Anthem tonight vs. Atlanta. Statement from Cuban, in part: “The hope is that those who feel passionate about the anthem being played will be just as passionate in listening to those who do not feel it represents them.” pic.twitter.com/XnXpd8ThlW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2021

Now, as long as we’re here in America, the national anthem should be played with pride. This is the USA. We’re not perfect, but we’re the best shot this world has. Never forget that, and never let someone make you feel bad for loving this country.