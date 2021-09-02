Trump Takes A Dig At Nikki Haley: ‘Every Time She Criticizes Me, She Uncriticizes Me About 15 Minutes Later’

Former President Donald Trump took a dig at former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley during an interview with Vanity Fair published Thursday.

“Well, every time she criticizes me, she uncriticizes me about 15 minutes later,” Trump told Vanity Fair. Hayley, who is characterized as a more neoconservative member of the GOP, has been critical of the former president since his response to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to Vanity Fair. On Jan. 7, Haley said that Trump “was badly wrong with his words” and that “his actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history.” (RELATED: January 6 Commission Taps Liz Cheney As Vice Chair While Republicans Move To Oust Her From Their Caucus).

Every American has the right to peacefully protest. What’s happening right now at the U.S. Capitol building is wrong and un-American. We are better than that. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 6, 2021

Since the riot, Haley has grown closer with Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and her husband and former White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, after a visit to the Kiawah Island beach club in South Carolina, according to The Hill.

Despite growing closer to Ivanka and Kushner, Haley has often criticized Trump. A profile in Politico included her thoughts on Trump before and after working with him. “Never did I think he would spiral out like this … I don’t feel like I know who he is anymore … The person that I worked with is not the person that I have watched since the election,” Haley said.

Hayley also responded to Trump in January regarding his statements about former Vice President Mike Pence on the day of the Capitol Riot. “I hear the president get up there and go off on Pence. I literally was so triggered, I had to turn it off,” she said on January 6 at the Ellipse.

However, in March, Hayley praised Trump on Twitter when responding to his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Strong speech by President Trump about the winning policies of his administration and what the party needs to unite behind moving forward. The liberal media wants a GOP civil war. Not gonna happen. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) March 1, 2021

She also defended Trump against Democrats who demanded impeachment and stated that the allegations that Trump had incited the Capitol riot did not amount to an impeachable offense, according to Huffington Post.

In the Vanity Fair interview, Trump was also asked about the potential competition he could face in the 2024 presidential primary. “I was challenged the last time too, by people that were, you know, I never thought they were effective,” he reportedly said.