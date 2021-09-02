REPORT: Unvaccinated NBA Players In Markets With Local Restrictions Won’t Be Allowed To Play

Unvaccinated NBA players in some markets reportedly won’t be allowed to play.

According to Shams Charania, unvaccinated players in markets with local restrictions will not be allowed to enter team facilities unless they have a religious or medical exemption. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Warriors, Knicks and Nets were all teams Charania cited as impacted. It would seem to apply to the road team as well that’s visiting.

Sources: Unvaccinated NBA players in markets with local requirements — such as NYC (Knicks, Nets) and SF (Warriors) — will not be allowed to enter home arenas or facilities for games or team activities conducted there unless there’s approved medical or religious exemption. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 1, 2021

This is by far and away the strictest regulations for sports that I think we’ve seen so far. New York City requires a vaccine to do just about anything, and it looks like it applies to sporting events.

My main question is what happens if a player still refuses to get vaccinated. Do they still get paid? Is the team allowed to cut them if they’re not going to be eligible to ever practice and will miss all home games?

It seems like a mess waiting to explode.

While I don’t want to get into a debate about the vaccine, this policy would seem to make it pretty much impossible for NBA players to remain unvaccinated, especially if they play for a team listed above.

How are you going to remain on the squad if you can’t play in a single home game or enter the arena for practice?

It’s just not a realistic situation.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but this is by far and away the strictest rules we’ve seen.