4 Crucial Elements That Make a Thriving Community, as per Manuel Sanchez

When talking about successful companies and businesses, people often hold entrepreneurs and managers as the ones who are responsible for success. However, everyone often forgets to realize that no company could succeed had it not been for the employees.

Manuel Sanchez, an experienced trader and founder of Kobra Team, often points out how the success of his company wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for his team.

“Making it on your own is incredibly hard. Your success depends on your employees. I have a team that takes care of every aspect of the business, and I wouldn’t be able to make it without them. So, always keep in mind to hire smart and connect with your employees,” Sanchez says.

Sanchez believes that, in order for a company to thrive, it is necessary to develop thriving teams first. Developing teams, not just hiring individuals who work independently, should be a primary focus for today’s organizational leaders, in Sanchez’s opinion. He says that teams are here to stay and are more crucial than ever to an organization’s success.

But what exactly does it mean to have a thriving team? Here’s how Sanchez defines it.

“A thriving team is not just a group of employees that focus on achieving high performance and delivering stellar output. It is more of a community that values each member, strives for work-life balance, and creates a culture of learning and engagement,” Sanchez says.

Ever since he founded Kobra Team, Manuel Sanchez focused on creating this culture of a thriving community. From his past work experience, Sanchez noticed that teams often commit to shared goals, but they fail to see a deeper purpose for the team’s existence.

“The purpose of a team should guide their day-to-day activities. A shared purpose and direction also serve as a compass for teams during times of change and uncertainty, such as when team members or circumstances shift,” Sanchez says.

How to Turn a Workplace Into a Thriving Community

Transforming a team that consists of individuals into a community might seem challenging at first. Sanchez reveals what helped him garner a sense of union and community in his team.

To have a thriving team, Sanchez believes it is necessary to make sure that every member understands the team’s purpose, why it exists, and what impact it has on the company. Members of a thriving team rally around a shared vision, and this vision serves as a guide for their day-to-day work. A thriving team focuses on more than achieving high performance. Execution and reflection are equally important. Members of a thriving team work hard to deliver results, but they also know how to take care of themselves. They are able to establish clear boundaries and keep a healthy work-life balance.

After instilling a culture of community in his company, Manuel Sanchez noticed the increase in overall performance and productivity of the employees, as well as their satisfaction. This ability to curate a strong, unified team was one of the most impactful aspects as he climbed to new heights.