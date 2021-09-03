Entertainment

People Are So Mad At ‘Anti-Abortion’ Comedian That They Want Food Network To Fire Him From Show That Ended 3 Years Ago

Virginia Kruta
Comedian Josh Denny got a good laugh Thursday when critics of his “anti-abortion” stance got so angry they demanded Food Network fire him.

What Denny found especially amusing was not their attempt to bully him — or the network — on social media, but rather, the fact that the Food Network show they wanted him fired from had ended three years earlier. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Slams Cancel Culture, Says ‘The Truth Doesn’t Seem To Matter’ These Days)

“Just to catch the people up that think both sides can ‘co-exist’ in this country: My anti-abortion stance (and jokes peppered throughout it) have enraged the left so much that roughly 10,000 people have spent all day trying to get me fired from a show that ended 3.5 years ago,” Denny tweeted.

Denny appeared to start the exchange with a few comments about the Texas law that made abortions illegal after a fetal heartbeat could be detected.

Denny’s comments prompted a flood of tweets tagging Food Network after several checked his bio and read that he was a host of “Ginormous Food,” which aired in 2016 and 2017.

Food Network responded to the criticism despite the fact that the show was no longer on the air.

“For those asking: Our working relationship with Josh Denny ended years ago and we removed all episodes he hosted at that time. His views do not reflect our company values and we regret giving him a platform,” the network’s official account tweeted.

“If you regret having ever given me a platform, how about you send me a check for the 10’s of millions of dollars my show made for your network(s)?” Denny shot back.

“You knew my views and my style of comedy when you hired me,” he added. “My views represent the beliefs of half of this country.”