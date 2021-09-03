Baseball Legend Johnny Bench Says He’s Got COVID After Getting Vaccine, Will Miss Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Baseball legend Johnny Bench revealed Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19 after getting the vaccine and so he will miss the induction ceremony at the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

“It is with great regret that I will not be able to attend this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame induction after testing positive for COVID,” the 73-year-old Baseball Hall of Fame star tweeted to his followers.

“Fortunately, I have been vaccinated, otherwise doctor said I would be hospitalized,” he added. (RELATED: Kevin Costner Welcomes Players For The Field Of Dreams Game In Chilling Video)

Bench will be missing at the induction ceremony of Major League Baseball star’s Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker on Sept. 8, according to a tweet from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The inductions of Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker are set for Sept. 8! More details on the 2021 Induction Ceremony: https://t.co/hQH0qHZ5Iz pic.twitter.com/eZoUV8O7YN — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum (@baseballhall) August 31, 2021

The post included a link about the upcoming ceremony that explained as of Aug. 30, 37 Hall of Famers, will be there for the festivities in Cooperstown, New York. Bench’s name was first on the list.