‘Moron Achievement Unlocked’: Rose McGowan Blasts Hollywood Stars Upset Over Texas Abortion Ban

Rose McGowan blasted Hollywood stars like Alyssa Milano, Chelsea Handler and more who are upset over the Texas abortion ban, calling them morons.

“This is really going to help for sure absolutely moron achievement unlocked,” the 47-year-old actress tweeted Friday to her millions of followers. (RELATED: ‘She Is As Fake As They Come’: Rose McGowan Blasts Oprah Winfrey, Claims She’s Not ‘Real’)

McGowan’s post included a screenshot of a Deadline article that read, “Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington & Alyssa Milano Among More Than 100 Stars Expressing Outrage Over Texas Abortion Law.”

This is really going to help for sure absolutely moron achievement unlocked pic.twitter.com/eVxnapMNWm — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) September 3, 2021

The United States Supreme Court denied a request on Wednesday to block Texas’ new law banning abortion at six weeks of pregnancy. (RELATED: Supreme Court Takes Up Major Abortion Case Directly Challenging Roe V. Wade)

Not long after news surfaced about the decision, celebrities took to social media with posts like Kerry Washington’s.

We should all be able to make our own decisions about our health & future. We have to fight for everyone’s reproductive freedom. Join me in standing with the women of Texas, sign the petition https://t.co/7A7e6TokUw #BanOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/kNLkXksdW5 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 1, 2021

“I stand in solidarity with Texans & people everywhere seeking reproductive freedom,” the actress’ tweet read, along with a link to a Planned Parenthood petition that called the rule “a red alert moment for sexual and reproductive rights.”

The piece included a list of all those in Hollywood who agreed with Kerry’s sentiment, which includes Bella Hadid, singer Pink, Eva Longoria and more. It can be seen here.