Tom Brady Chirps Mike Vrabel, Calls Him A ‘Kind Of An A**hole’

Tom Brady’s trash talk is in prime form before playing a single regular season game this year.

In a clip from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ “In the Current” show, the former Patriots QB and seven-time Super Bowl champion chirped Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, and it’s must-see content. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Mike is kind of an asshole if you get to know him. He went to Ohio State. Obviously, I don’t like him … There’s a healthy competition between us, even though he’s kind of fat and out of shape now. Physically, he’s really declined to a pretty sad state,” the Buccaneers quarterback said in the viral clip about his former New England teammate.

You can watch it below. It’s pretty funny.

Tom Brady has absolutely zero chill lol (🎥 @Buccaneers) pic.twitter.com/rYVSvuMNOr — Taylor Jenkins (@TJenkinsTampa) September 2, 2021

Tom Brady is really the greatest at just about everything he does. That chirping was so casual and relaxed, and it still cut straight to the soul.

He called Vrabel an “asshole,” “fat” and a person whose physical state is simply “sad.” It doesn’t get much more ruthless than that.

Clearly, he’s just joking around, but that’s all part of what makes Brady so great. Even when joking around, he’s always in competition mode.

You don’t win seven Super Bowls by taking your foot off the gas. You win seven Super Bowls by cranking things up to 100 around the clock.

Once the cameras stop rolling, I’m sure Vrabel and Brady would enjoy some drinks and reminisce about their time in New England. However, while they’re in football mode, Brady is taking shots. You just have to love it.